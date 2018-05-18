GLENWOOD SPRINGS - Campgrounds in White River National Forest have begun to open for the 2018 summer camping season.
The White River National Forest hosts around 12 million visitors per year.
The U.S. Forest Service asks campers to be courteous to the campgrounds and other campers this summer. Help to protect our national forests by following the 7 leave no trace principles:
- Plan ahead and prepare
- Travel and camp on durable surfaces
- Dispose of waste properly
- Leave what you find
- Minimize campfire impacts
- Respect wildlife
- Be considerate of other visitors
For a list of campgrounds in the White River National Forest and campground fees, visit: http://bit.ly/WRNF2018Camping.
