GLENWOOD SPRINGS - Campgrounds in White River National Forest have begun to open for the 2018 summer camping season.

The White River National Forest hosts around 12 million visitors per year.

The U.S. Forest Service asks campers to be courteous to the campgrounds and other campers this summer. Help to protect our national forests by following the 7 leave no trace principles:

Plan ahead and prepare

Travel and camp on durable surfaces

Dispose of waste properly

Leave what you find

Minimize campfire impacts

Respect wildlife

Be considerate of other visitors

For a list of campgrounds in the White River National Forest and campground fees, visit: http://bit.ly/WRNF2018Camping.

Copyright 2018 KUSA