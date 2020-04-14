SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point is making some major adjustments for all 2020 season passholders as the coronavirus pandemic has delayed the start of the park's 150th anniversary celebration.

All 2020 season passes will now be good through the 2021 season, park officials announced Tuesday afternoon. This includes all season passes regardless of purchase date -- yes, even if you bought one today or any future date for the 2020 season.

Jason McClure, Vice President and General Manager of Cedar Point, issued the below statement on the park's site:

As we face these unprecedented circumstances, I want to thank you for your support of Cedar Point. We continue to monitor and follow local and national health directives while preparing to open our park as soon as it is safe to do so.

In the meantime, I want to share information on how we will manage 2020 Season Passholder benefits:

2020 Season Passes and purchased 2020 Season Pass Add-On Products (if applicable) will be valid for the remainder of 2020 when our park is able to reopen.

Additionally, we will extend the validity dates for current 2020 Season Passes* (as well as purchased 2020 Season Pass Add-On Products) through the 2021 Season according to pass type.

For 2020 Season Passholders participating in our Easy Pay Program, monthly billing has been suspended as of April 8, 2020, and will remain suspended while the park is closed. When the park reopens, billing will resume. Passholders will need to be current on payments to receive both 2020 and 2021 Season Pass admission and associated benefits.

Likewise, we will continue to work with Guests who have prepaid single-day tickets during the time period of our temporary park closure. Ticket inquiries may be directed to www.cedarpoint.com/contact-us.

We want nothing more than to reopen our park and welcome you back, but our priority for now is to keep everyone safe. This is a challenging time for us all, and we thank you again for your understanding and loyalty to Cedar Point.

*2020 Pre-K Pass will be valid during 2020 only.

---

Cedar Fair, which is Cedar Point's parent company, implemented this season pass extension at its other U.S. parks -- including Kings Island near Cincinnati.

It's currently unknown when Cedar Point will be able to open for the season.

When the park does open its gates, Cedar Point will have a new boat ride, multiple new food locations, new live entertainment a new entry toll plaza and more. You can see all of the planned additions for 2020 HERE.

