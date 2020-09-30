Roxborough State Park to host several family-friendly events in October

The Colorado state park will host naturalist-led nature discovery hikes and other activities for visitors.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Roxborough State Park is hosting several events during October aimed to help families celebrate the changing seasons.

Visitors will be able to ride electric golf carts, hike and do other activities while learning about plants and animals that live there.

Events include:

Oct. 2: Rox Ride

10 a.m.

Take a naturalist-guided tour in this five-passenger electric golf cart around the Fountain Valley Trail and learn about the history, wildlife, plants and geology of the park. Reservations via Eventbrite are required. All children must be accompanied by an adult and small children must be in a car seat (not provided).

Oct. 3: Roxborough Revealed – Nature Hike

10 a.m.

Join Naturalist Juli Brant on a hike through Roxborough State Park. Learn about the different plants and animals that are found in the park and what makes them special. Make sure to bring water and dress for the weather. Reservations via Eventbrite are required. To attend this event, meet at the Visitor Center.

Oct. 3: Rox Ride

10 a.m.

Take a naturalist-guided tour in this five-passenger electric golf cart around the Fountain Valley Trail and learn about the history, wildlife, plants and geology of the park. Reservations via Eventbrite are required.





Oct. 4: Historic Persse Place Open House

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Hike the Fountain Valley Trail to this nationally registered historic home. Naturalists on-site will share stories of the people who lived here in the early 1900s and what made living in Roxborough so distinct.



Oct. 4: Rox Ride

10 a.m.

Take a naturalist-guided tour in this five-passenger electric golf cart around the Fountain Valley Trail and learn about the history, wildlife, plants and geology of the park. Reservations via Eventbrite are required.





Oct. 9: Rox Ride

10 a.m.

Take a naturalist-guided tour in this five-passenger electric golf cart around the Fountain Valley Trail and learn about the history, wildlife, plants, and geology of the park. Reservations via Eventbrite are required.





Oct. 10: Roxborough Revealed – Mule Deer Hike

10 a.m.

For anyone interested in learning about Mule Deer, please join Naturalist Sue Schleuder on a short hike to learn what they eat, where they go throughout the day, and why they such fascinating animals. Make sure to bring water and dress for the weather. Reservations via Eventbrite are required. To attend this event, meet at the Visitor Center

Oct. 10: Rox Ride

10 a.m.

Take a naturalist-guided tour in this five-passenger electric golf cart around the Fountain Valley Trail and learn about the history, wildlife, plants and geology of the park. Reservations via Eventbrite are required.

Oct. 12: Junior Ranger – Do Rocks Sleep?

10 a.m.

Join Naturalist Rosann Poltrone for a short hike to look for signs that Roxborough’s rocks are ready for winter. Reservations via Eventbrite are required. To attend this event, meet at the Visitor Center.

Events sponsored by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are free, but there is a $9 daily pass for all vehicles entering the park. All children must be accompanied by an adult and small children must be in a self-provided car seat, CPW said.

The park has measures set in place due to COVID-19. There is a group size limit of 10, a social distancing of six feet apart applies, and masks are mandatory.

“If you do not want to or can’t wear a mask, please consider not signing up for any events and wait until restrictions are lifted,” CPW said.

Children ages 3-12 are encouraged to participate in the parks Junior Ranger and Naturalist Program (JRNP).

Kids in this program can receive badges and patches for discovering the many wonders of the park with their families. CPW said completion of the JRNP requires multiple visits.

Most activities require a reservation; visitors are to sign up for all programs, except moonlight hikes through Eventbrite, or call the park at 303-973-3959, according to the release from CPW.

Roxborough Park Hours

Mon-Sun 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Roxborough Visitor Center Hours

Mon-Sun 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.