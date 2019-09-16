COLORADO, USA — There's no question Colorado has year-round appeal to tourists. Winter has skiing, fall has leaf peeping, spring has white-water rafting and summer has wildflowers, hiking and more.

Airbnb, the San Francisco-based online short-term real estate rental company, revealed Friday that Colorado hosts using its platform benefited from drawing in travelers to the tune of a combined $148.1 million in supplemental income from a total of 885,300 guest arrivals Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend in 2019.

Denver was the most popular destination for travelers, followed by Colorado Springs, Breckenridge, Boulder and Estes Park. And while visitors were heading to those cities, Denver and Colorado Springs also topped the list of origin cities for travelers, followed by Chicago, Austin and Houston.

“The Airbnb community continues generating significant, positive economic impact across Denver. With more guest arrivals this summer than ever before, hosts and small businesses are receiving an economic boost from this expanded tourism economy and the state is receiving additional tax revenue as a result of this growth,” Laura Spanjian, Airbnb senior policy director for Colorado, said in a statement. “As we look ahead to fall, we remain committed to working [with] communities around the state to ensure short-term rentals continue contributing to the Denver economy.”

> Read more at the Denver Business Journal

