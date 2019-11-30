DENVER — Days after a major winter storm forced hundreds of cancellations at Denver International Airport (DIA), the weather is once again grounding flights in and out of the airport.

Strong winds Saturday are impacting operations. Here are the latest impacts as of 8:30 a.m. according to FlightAware.

Total delays: 62

Total cancellations: 70

Travelers are urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport. Strong winds have the potential to create gound blizzards which can greatly reduce visibility.

RELATED: Strong winds, blowing snow force numerous road closures

A strong winter storm before the Thanksgiving holiday forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS