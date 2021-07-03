Over 100 Southwest flights delayed out of DIA at start of holiday weekend

DIA was experiencing a high volume of cancellations and delays on Saturday.

DENVER — Those who planned to fly on Saturday with Southwest Airlines from Denver International Airport (DIA) might check their tickets and realize their flight has been canceled or delayed.

As of noon Saturday, the airline had canceled 18 flights and delayed 103 flights from DIA at the start of the busy holiday weekend. That was out of a total at DIA on Saturday of 20 canceled flights and 189 delays for all airlines, according to data from FlightAware.

Southwest Airlines had 70 cancellations and 653 delays across the U.S. by noon on Saturday.

On Friday, Southwest had 232 delays and 75 cancellations. DIA had a total of 129 cancellations and 756 delays that day.

Southwest hasn't provided a reason for the issues.

>> The video above is about Southwest working to resume operations after 'system error' grounds planes nationwide, including DIA

Numerous flights were delayed on Thursday due to two slow-moving thunderstorms, with FlightAware showing 38 cancellations from DIA.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is proposing that airlines be required to refund fees on checked baggage if the bags aren't delivered to passengers quickly enough. That proposal is expected to be issued in the next several days and could take effect as soon as next summer.

Under the proposal, airlines that fail to deliver a bag within 12 hours of the passenger's U.S. flight touching down or within 25 hours after an international flight would need to issue a refund.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.