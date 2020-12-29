DIA hits second milestone of Great Hall terminal renovation project

The new area where airport security personnel will screen baggage and work with the Department of Homeland Security is largely complete.

DENVER — Denver International Airport reached another “significant” contractual milestone in the scaled-back $770 million plan to complete its Great Hall terminal renovation, airport officials announced Monday.

The latest project development is part of Phase One of the Great Hall terminal renovation and the second milestone to be completed ahead of schedule since DIA’s costly split with its original general contractor of the project — Great Hall Partners — who officials replaced with Hensel Phelps Construction Co. in late 2019.

>>>The video above is a November report about the project's progress

“When [DIA] entered into the contract with Hensel Phelps to complete the first phase of the Great Hall Project, we developed several key milestones to track progress and ensure we are staying on schedule,” airport CEO Kim Day said earlier this year.

The second milestone of constructing the Central Monitoring Facility, or the area where airport security personnel surveil baggage and work with the Department of Homeland Security, is now largely complete. The 4,100 square feet of space, built by Denver-based Gilmore Construction, features new offices, control and monitoring rooms, a conference room and a break room.

The first checkpoint, which was met in July, was the installation of the steel for the new airline ticketing pods on Level 6. The next will be the completion of the ticketing pods in the third quarter of 2021.