DIA experiences nearly 70% decrease in holiday travel compared with 2019

Despite the slowdown, airport officials expect Sunday will be one of the busiest days of the holiday season.

DENVER — Passenger traffic at Denver International Airport (DIA) on the day after Christmas was less than one-third of what it was one year ago, officials said.

On the day after Christmas last year, more than 110,000 thousand passengers passed through DIA. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, officials expected about 34,200 travelers on Saturday, said Alex Renteria, a spokesperson for DIA.

"People are just deciding to stay home this year," Renteria said.

Wait times throughout security were no longer than 10 minutes.

Throughout the holiday season, DIA, one of the busiest airports in the nation, has seen an overall decline in passengers by 49%.

Although Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are traditionally slow, officials still expect that Sunday will be one of their busiest days of the holiday season and that more than 40,000 fliers will travel through the multiple concourses.

