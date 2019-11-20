DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) had its busiest September in Denver aviation history with 5,960,686 passengers.

The September record marks 24 consecutive months of passenger records at DIA.

September 2019 passenger traffic was up more than 11 percent over September 2018.

Through the first three quarters of 2019, DIA's passenger traffic is 7.4 percent higher than the same period in 2018.

