DIA parking nearing capacity

DENVER — Travelers at Denver International Airport (DIA) may have a hard time finding a place to park Saturday as lots at Colorado's largest airport fill up.
DIA tweeted Saturday morning that parking was becoming scarce, with the east garage and west economy lot nearing capacity and the east economy lot completely full.
DIA's closed parking lots could mean millions in lost revenue in the holiday travel season
Later, the airport tweeted that nearly all of its parking areas were full and asked the public to consider offsite shuttle parking options.
Just before 3 p.m., DIA tweeted another update that all of its on-airport lots were nearly full and a majority of off-site parking lots were at capacity.
The Pikes Peak and Mt. Elbert shuttle lots have been closed since May 2020. The airport said it has not been able to reopen them because of a lack of shuttle drivers.
Travelers are asked to consider using the RTD A-Line, a ride-share service, taxi or any other mode of transportation besides driving there and parking.
