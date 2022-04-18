DIA drops face mask rules, but other airports and airlines might not

Some airlines and destinations may still require masks. RTD leaders will meet Tuesday to discuss their mask policy.

DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) said Monday evening that it is following the Transportation Security Administration's direction and no longer requiring masks in the airport.

Earlier Monday, a federal judge in Florida voided the national mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials in the coronavirus pandemic.

The airport and the Regional Transportation District (RTD) both said earlier Monday that they would continue to enforce the mandate until further guidance was issued by the federal government.

Later Monday, the White House said the court ruling means that for now the mask order “is not in effect at this time.”

"We have been informed by the TSA that they will no longer be enforcing the national mask mandate at airports," DIA said in a tweet. "As a result, masks are no longer required at [DIA] and we will be removing mask signage (which might take a bit of time)."

"Mask requirements could vary by airline or destination, so we still encourage passengers to carry a mask when traveling," the airport said.

RTD leaders will meet Tuesday to discuss their mask policy.

“RTD recognizes that the Transportation Security Administration will not enforce its mask-related security directives," RTD said in a statement Monday. "The agency’s leadership team plans to discuss this matter tomorrow and will provide more information when it becomes available.”

The ruling

The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.

In her 59-page ruling, Mizelle said the only remedy was to vacate the rule entirely because it would be impossible to end it for the limited group of people who objected to it in the lawsuit.

The CDC recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.

The Justice Department declined to comment Monday when asked if the government planned to appeal the ruling.

