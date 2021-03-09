DIA says travelers should expect significant delays due to weather

In a tweet, DIA said weather is causing departure and arrival delays that are expected to continue throughout the evening.

DENVER — Thunderstorms are causing significant d e lays for travelers Friday, Denver International Airport (DIA) officials said.

In a tweet, DIA said weather is causing departure and arrival delays that are expected to continue throughout the evening.

The airport is urging travelers to check their flight status with their airline.

According to FlightAware.com, DIA was seeing departure delays averaging an hour and 12 minutes and increasing late Friday afternoon.

Arrival delays for airborne aircraft were averaging 53 minutes, and inbound flights that had not taken off yet were delayed at their origin an average of approximately two hours and 20 minutes.

Thunderstorms in the area are causing significant flight departure and arrival delays - we anticipate delays throughout the evening due to weather. Please check your flight status with your airline. #cowx pic.twitter.com/L4auVBdkNk — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) September 3, 2021

Extremely strong thunderstorms moved across the southern metro area Friday afternoon, bringing torrential rains, blustery winds and piles of hail.

Most of the storms are expected to shift east of the urban corridor Friday night.

