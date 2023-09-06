The flight turned around over central Virginia and landed back in Atlanta more than two hours after its departure.

In one of the most-talked-about - and hard to believe - air travel episodes in recent memory, new details are emerging after a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Barcelona was forced to turn around Friday night.

CNN reports that according to Delta, a passenger had diarrhea "all the way through the plane" and the pilot reported the biohazard issue.

“It’s just a biohazard issue, we had a passenger who had diarrhea all the way through the airplane so they want us to come back to Atlanta,” CNN reports the pilot said to air traffic control.

Then Tuesday evening, video began circulating online that appears to show the cabin of the plane, with the diarrhea indeed running all through the plane - up along the length of the aisle with several blankets, paper towels and whatever else anyone could find to try to cover it. (No links here on that one, 11Alive has not independently verified the video, though it is easily findable with a social media search of "diarrhea plane" if you really need to see it.)

Delta said the flight was delayed just over eight hours, eventually landing in Barcelona without further incident Saturday evening.

The identity of the passenger was not released and it was not known if they were onboard when they landed in Spain.