Travel

Digital license plates are coming to Colorado

Tech company Reviver will begin selling digital license plates in Colorado when a recently signed law goes into effect.
Credit: Reviver
Reviver will soon offer digital license plates in Colorado.

DENVER — Digital license plates will soon be permitted on Colorado roads, thanks to a law taking effect next month.

The legislation allowing the plates, House Bill 1162, was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis in April. On Wednesday, the digital license plate developer Reviver announced it has complied with state requirements and will begin selling the plates in Colorado when the bill goes into effect. 

"We are incredibly proud to reach this important milestone," said Neville Boston, co-founder of Reviver. "Our mission is to transform vehicle ownership and registration into a more seamless and modern experience, and we can't thank our many partners throughout the state (enough).”

At first glance, digital license plates may look like any metal plate. But should a vehicle be stolen, the plate expired, or an Amber Alert issued, a digital license plate could become a public safety tool. 

Read the full story at Colorado Politics.

