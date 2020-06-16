Notes telling people to leave left on out of state cars in Estes Park

Police are asking for help identifying who is responsible for placing "unkind, mass-produced" notes on vehicles with out of state plates over the weekend.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — The Estes Park Police Department is looking for whomever is responsible for placing "unkind, mass-produced" notes on vehicles with out of state plates in Estes Valley, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

Over the weekend, multiple reports were made to police of notices left on cars, telling the owners to leave Estes Park, "in more colorful words", according to police.

"We’re looking for the individual(s) who did this, because we’d like to remind them that tampering with private property and littering could lead to charges in Municipal Court", police said in the post.

"Most importantly we want to say this... The pandemic has brought a lot of stress to everyone in the Estes Valley and everywhere -- we feel it, too. Let’s remember that everyone is managing this difficult time in one way or another. Let’s adapt together. Let’s strive to be patient and kind, together", the final paragraph of the post read.

Anyone with information about the person or people responsible for these notes is asked to contact the Estes Park Police Department CrimeStoppers tip line at 970-577-3838. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Estes Park is about 70 miles northwest of Denver and is a popular entrance to the Rocky Mountain National Park.