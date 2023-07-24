Planning a trip to Europe soon? Be ready to complete a new travel requirement

The new requirement through the European Travel Information and Authorization System is set to start in 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Americans looking to head to Europe in the near future should be aware of a new travel requirement that's on the horizon.

Starting in 2024, U.S. travelers who want to enter any European Union (EU) country will need a visa waiver through the European Travel Information and Authorization System.

“They want to keep a better watch on their borders, who’s coming, they want to know a little bit about them before they arrive," explained Vickie Everhart, chief experience officer of Krouse Travel in York County.

The application will be on the ETIAS website and cost seven euros or about eight U.S. dollars to complete.

Individuals under the age of 18, or above the age of 70, will not have to pay the fee, according to the ETIAS website.

The application will ask travelers for their personal information such as name, gender, date of birth, etc., along with their passport or travel document information, health background, criminal record as well as any previous EU immigration history.

“It takes ten minutes or less to provide the information and most of the approvals will be done within minutes," Everhart explained.

Approval could take up to four days in certain situations and on some occasions, processing could take up to four weeks if additional documentation is required from an applicant.

Once approved, you’ll be emailed a number you must have with you at all times while traveling, along with your passport.

“I’m a little concerned people will think this is taking the place of a passport but it’s not," said Everhart. "You need to have both when approaching the border agent.”

The visa waiver will be issued for a period of three years or the date of the applicant's passport expiry, whichever date is sooner.

The application is expected to open early next year, but there is a possibility it could be delayed.

Once the system launches, there will be a grace period to give people time to adjust.

Related Articles House aims to ease air travel delays with more money for air traffic controllers