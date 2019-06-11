No travel bucket list would be complete without San Antonio, Texas. From the iconic history of The Alamo, to amusement parks, SeaWorld, the San Antonio Aquarium and Zoo, the city has plenty of attractions for the whole family. The downtown area's River Walk is full of shops, bars and restaurants, with plenty of nearby theaters, Texas' first modern art museum and numerous universities.

Fortunately, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between Denver and San Antonio on travel site Skyscanner.

Here’s a list of flights, hotels, restaurants and local attractions in San Antonio to get you excited about your next excursion. (Prices and availability are current as of publication and subject to change.)

Cheapest San Antonio flights

The cheapest flights between Denver and San Antonio are if you leave on Dec. 9 and return from Texas on Dec. 11. Frontier Airlines currently has roundtrip tickets for $95.

There are also deals to be had in January. If you fly out of Denver on Jan. 25 and return from San Antonio on Jan. 28, American Airlines can get you there and back for $114 roundtrip.

Top San Antonio hotels

Regarding where to stay, here are some of San Antonio's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.

The Hotel Havana (1015 Navarro St.)

For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Hotel Havana. The hotel has a 4.7-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $105/night.

Situated on the river, this San Antonio hotel is close to the Alamo, San Antonio Central Library, the River Walk and Rivercenter Mall.

The Grand Hyatt San Antonio (600 E. Market St.)

There's also the 4.8-star rated The Grand Hyatt San Antonio. Rooms are currently set at $119/night.

'Their amenities are wonderful and the rooms modern and spacious,' wrote visitor Tyson.

The Sheraton Gunter Hotel San Antonio (205 E. Houston St.)

A third option is The Sheraton Gunter Hotel San Antonio, which has a 4.6-star rating on Skyscanner and rooms going for $98/night.

Recreational amenities include an outdoor pool, a spa tub and a fitness facility.

Top picks for dining and drinking

San Antonio has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.

Bakery Lorraine (306 Pearl Parkway, #110)

If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Bakery Lorraine, which has an average of five stars out of 12 reviews on Skyscanner.

'Scrumptious in every way — truly authentic French patisserie,' wrote visitor Margaret. 'Quiche, croissants, pain au chocolat, eclairs, delicious salads and sandwiches to boot. Must leave room for one of their magical macarons!'

Tiago's Cabo Grille (8403 State Highway 151, #101)

Another popular dining destination is Tiago's Cabo Grille, with five stars from eight reviews.

The restaurant features hand-shaken margaritas, and says it has been voted Best Happy Hour, Best Chips and Salsa and Best Guacamole in San Antonio.

Magnolia Pancake Haus (606 Embassy Oaks)

Also worth considering is Magnolia Pancake Haus, which has been in business for more than 20 years.

'So delicious. The buttermilk pancakes melt in your mouth — you won't be disappointed,' wrote Alexis. 'I hear the wait on the weekend might be long, so either aim for a weekday or go early.'

Featured local attractions

San Antonio is also brimming with sites to visit and explore. Here are some notable attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.

The San Antonio River Walk (849 E. Commerce St.)

First up is The San Antonio River Walk.

Once hailed as The American Venice, the San Antonio River Walk is much more than a typical walkway — this Texas attraction has the best dining, attractions and entertainment around.

'I walked the River Walk twice during my time in San Antonio, and I much prefer it at night,' wrote visitor Taylor. 'It's beautiful all lit up ... Still, it is worth a visit in the daytime, if that's when you find yourself in San Antonio. There are so many great restaurants lining it, and you can also take a boat ride.'

The Shops at La Cantera (15900 La Cantera Parkway)

Then, there's The Shops at La Cantera.

'All-around great shopping center with a wide selection of stores,' wrote visitor Stephen.

SeaWorld San Antonio (10500 Sea World Drive)

Lastly, consider checking out SeaWorld San Antonio.

'Whether you're a Texas local or on a family vacation, SeaWorld San Antonio has it all,' wrote visitor Joe. 'From interactive touch pools to live shows, there is an animal experience, thrilling rollercoasters and a waterpark.'

