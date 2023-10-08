Some DIA services stop after false alarm

A spokesperson for TSA said security screening stopped temporarily at 10:10 a.m. Sunday.

DENVER — Some services at Denver International Airport were briefly suspended Sunday morning due to a false alarm that a gun had passed security, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration told 9NEWS.

According to the spokesperson, a TSA officer saw an "archived image" that showed a gun and, thinking it was recent, followed protocol for emergencies. This stopped screening at 10:10 a.m. It resumed around six minutes later once TSA realized the image was old, the spokesperson said.

A 9NEWS viewer sent in this photo showing a train terminal at DIA Sunday morning:

