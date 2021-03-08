2 dead, 2 injured in I-76 crash, eastbound closed in Brighton

The interstate was closed between Eagle Boulevard and Bromley Lane after the single-vehicle rollover crash.

DENVER — Interstate 76 was closed between Eagle Boulevard and Bromley Lane due to a crash on Saturday morning that killed two people and put two others in the hospital, according to authorities.

The Brighton Police Department (BPD) responded to the crash about 7:30 a.m. According to a news release, officers found a single-vehicle crash. Four people were inside: two men and two women.

>> The video above aired on August 3: Colorado seeing increase in traffic volume statewide

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, one man died on the way to the hospital, and the other two were hospitalized with serious injuries, BPD said.

The investigation so far suggests the car left the roadway and rolled several times, BPD said. There was no information about what caused the crash.

The eastbound lanes of I-76 should reopen in the next few hours when investigators finish conducting their investigation.

CDOT said they were detouring traffic using on and off-ramps.

BPD said they did not have the identities of those involved at this time.

Travelers can monitor COtrip.org for road closure information.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.