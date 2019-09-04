TELLURIDE, Colo. — Telluride Regional Airport will offer commercial jet service for the first time in its history beginning May 15, 2019.

Denver Air Connection, in relationship with United Airlines, will launch daily flights from Denver to Telluride, with the exception of two short seasonal breaks in the spring and fall.

The flights will use the Dornier 328JET in a 30-seat configuration with full in-flight services. The time between Denver and Telluride will be 40 minutes in the air.

“Through the combined efforts of all the involved parties, we are thrilled to announce this milestone in air service for the Telluride region,” said Colorado Flights COO Matt Skinner. “Jet service for the Telluride airport, located just 10 minutes from downtown and the slopes, will provide both our residents and visitors fast, comfortable flights from Denver and United’s worldwide connections beyond.”

Although Telluride Regional Airport (TEX) has a long history of commercial turboprop service, the Denver flights will be the first operated on a jet.

“Jet service from DEN to TEX greatly improves accessibility and convenience,” said Telluride Mayor Sean Murphy. “It is a game-changer that enhances Telluride’s global profile.”

“The expansion of commercial jet service into Telluride Regional Airport is a tremendous benefit for our community and visitors," said Mountain Village Mayor Laila Benitez. "The continued growth in air capacity and flight options is a significant driver for our local economy. We thank the Colorado Flights Alliance team for making jet service to TEX both an ongoing priority and a reality.”

Flights can be booked with United or Denver Air Connection at United.com and DenverAirConnection.com.

