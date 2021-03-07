Mudslide prompts full closure of I-70 near Glenwood Springs

There were two mudslides in the area last weekend due to the the heavy rain and burn scars from the Grizzly Creek Fire.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Interstate 70 is fully closed between Glenwood Springs and Doterso due to a mudslide said Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT)

It's the fourth closure in a week. Earlier this week, the CDOT warned drivers about the potential for closures and prepare to use alternate routes if necessary.

>The video above is about mudslide dangers in that area of the highway

The heavy rain can bring down mud onto the highway due to burn scars from the Grizzly Creek Fire, which burned near the highway last summer. That is exactly what happened last Sunday when an 80 foot wide and 5-foot deep mudslide covered the highway.

Sunday's mudslide was the second in as many days to hit that area. Saturday's mudslide also closed I-70 through Glenwood Canyon for hours. The slides were happening in areas burned in last year's Grizzly Creek Fire.

I-70 is closed between mile-markers 116 to 133 both directions, Glenwood Springs to Dotsero, due to a flash flood warning. — Garfield 9-1-1 (@Garco911) July 3, 2021

There is a current flash flood warning that goes until 5 p.m. Saturday, but it could be extended and there's no word at this time when the highway might reopen.

Drivers should stay in their cars if they're caught in a flash flood or mudslide, CDOT officials told us earlier this week.

Flash Flood Warning including Eagle County, CO, Garfield County, CO until 5:00 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/l6qS9F1e9V — NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) July 3, 2021

To get around the closure, drivers are asked to take CO 13 from Rifle to Craig, then head east on US 40 to Steamboat Springs over Rabbit Ears Pass to Kremmling, then head south on CO 9 Silverthorne.

CDOT said drivers should not use navigation applications to search for alternate routes. Other auxiliary roads, such as Cottonwood Pass, Hagerman Pass and Eagle/Thomasville Road, are not passable and do not have cell service, CDOT said.