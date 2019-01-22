Frontier Airlines has added five new one-way, non-stop flights from Denver International Airport, according to a Tuesday news release.

The locally-based airline is adding direct flights to Billings, Montana; Boston, Massachusetts; Burlington, Vermont; Green Bay, Wisconsin; and Mobile, Alabama. Frontier is offering $39 fares to introduce the new routes - all available online at Frontier's website.

According to Frontier, the routes mean the airline now has 98 direct flights out of DIA.

Here's more information about the new routes provided by Frontier (subject to change):

Billings - Flies on Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday | Airbus A320 | Services start May 30

Boston - Flies daily | Airbus A320 | Services start April 30

Burlington - Flights Monday, Wednesday, Friday | Airbus A320 | Services start May 1

Green Bay - Flights leave Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday | Airbus A320 | Services start May 23

Mobile - Flights leave Monday, Wednesday, Saturday | Airbus A320 | Services start May 1

