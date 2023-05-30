The airline is aiming to lure travelers in with a pass that will allow passengers to fly unlimited miles for the fall and winter.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the best airlines and travel tips.

For only $299, Frontier Airlines is ready to fly you across the country at an affordable price!

This fall and winter, travelers will be able to take advantage of Frontier Airlines' All-You-Can-Fly-Pass while supplies last.

The GoWild! Fall and Winter Pass will allow passengers access to unlimited flights from Sept. 2, 2023, to Feb. 29. 2024.

Other benefits include:

Access to Frontier's domestic and international destinations.

Travel that will keep your miles from expiring.

Get confirmed bookings the day before flight departure for domestic travel and starting 10 days before flight departure for international travel.

Ability to use your Elite Status for FREE bags and seats.

It should be noted that seats are limited, blackout dates apply and not all flights will be available.

The closest airports where Frontier Airlines fly from are Raleigh (RDU) and Charlotte (CLT).

