Frontier Airlines offering $11 one-way domestic flights

The sale ends Wednesday, July 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — The coronavirus pandemic may have postponed or canceled summer vacation plans, but here's a chance to book an affordable next adventure.

Frontier Airlines is offering 1 million seats on one-way domestic flights for $11.

The offer is only available for Discount Den members, which is Frontier Airlines' subscription service.

For a limited time only, Discount Den members are able to buy one Discount Den flight and get one for free on select routes and flights through Oct. 7.

Purchases must be made by Monday, Aug. 3 with the promo code FLYFREE.

