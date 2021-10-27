New contractor finishes Phase 1 of Great Hall Project at DIA

Work on the project was halted in 2019 after the DIA fired the original contractor with work just about 25% complete.

DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) will celebrate a major milestone for its Great Hall Project which has been plagued with issues related to the contractors, budget, and timing.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting will mark the completion of Phase 1 of the project.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, airport leaders and its partners will celebrate the milestone and provide an live update at 12:30 p.m. 9NEWS will livestream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

Phase 1 focused on Level 6 of the airport and includes four new ticketing pods, upgraded restrooms, and 16,000 square feet of new space for passenger flow and security.

With the completion, United and Southwest airlines will move the new space in early next month and begin operating the new check-in and self-bag drop kiosks.

The phase of construction was completed in less than 20 months from when the new contractor took over and is on time and millions under budget, according to DIA.

The Great Hall Project began work in July 2018 to renovate the airport’s main Jeppesen Terminal to improve security and passenger flow, and to accommodate future growth.

This first phase was plagued by troubles early on, as DIA evicted the original contractor Great Hall Partners in August 2019 with the project about 25% complete. It sat mostly dormant for months until Denver-based Hensel Phelps Construction was brought on to complete the work and began its part in March 2020.

Wednesday's event marks a major milestone in DEN's Vision 100 plan as the airport grows to 100 million annual passengers.

Last week, the CEO of DIA discussed ongoing issues at the airport-related issues including parking and long lines.

Those issues are caused by increased passenger traffic and staffing shortages.