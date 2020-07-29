Hampden to close at Colorado Boulevard this weekend as crews install underpass for bikers, walkers

The underpass is being constructed to give bikers and walkers a safer crossing option at a busy intersection near the High Line Canal Trail.

DENVER — Denver’s Department of Transportation & Infrastructure (DOTI) will close Hampden Avenue at Colorado Boulevard the next two weekends to work on building an underpass for bikers and walkers near the High Line Canal Trail.

Currently, people on bikes and on foot cross at street level amid heavy vehicle traffic. By building two new underpasses in the area, DOTI is hoping to give cyclists, runners and others a safer crossing option at the busy intersection.

The installation of the Colorado Boulevard underpass is complete, and crews will begin work Friday on the underpass beneath Hampden Avenue.

Message boards will be posted in advance of the closure to alert people about the work and encourage them to use alternative routes, DOTI said.

Trail users on Colorado Boulevard will be rerouted around the east side of Magna Carta Park between Girard and Hampden avenues.

Scheduled full closures of Hampden Avenue at Colorado Boulevard include (weather permitting):

Friday, July 31 at 7 p.m. until Monday, Aug. 3 at 5:30 a.m.

Friday, August 7 at 7 p.m. until Monday, Aug. 10 at 5:30 a.m

DOTI said the weekend closures will allow crews to complete the work more quickly and prevent multiple street closures during the week.

In addition to the overpasses, DOTI plans to add a 10-foot-wide multi-use trail along the north side of Hampden that will provide more space to bike and walk.

The underpasses and multi-use trail are anticipated to be ready for use by spring of 2021, DOTI said.

