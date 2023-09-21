CDOT warns of heavy I-70 traffic due to leaf peepers

A heavy influx of leaf peepers is expected to increase traffic along the Interstate 70 corridor between Denver and Silverthorne this weekend.

DENVER — Leaf peepers taking Interstate 70 into the mountains to see the fall colors are being warned there will be heavy traffic this weekend.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said westbound traffic from the Denver metro area to the mountains will likely increase Friday afternoon and continue through Saturday afternoon.

Eastbound traffic on I-70 is expected to peak on Sunday, and US-6 over Loveland Pass is also expected to be heavily traveled this weekend.

Around the same time last year, CDOT said nearly 3,000 vehicles an hour traveled through the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel by 11 a.m. on Sunday, and traffic continued to be heavy for the rest of the day.

"CDOT must meter traffic that enters the tunnel to keep it free-flowing for safety purposes," CDOT said. "The heavy traffic can double the travel time from Silverthorne to Denver from an hour to two hours."

CDOT offered these tips for leaf peepers:

Drivers are urged to look out for other vehicles that may be traveling at lower speeds.

Watch for vehicles pulling off the roadways, and vehicles parked on the sides of the roads.

Vehicles should always find safe, designated areas to park.

Motorists need to watch out for pedestrians! People will be out of their vehicles with their cameras.

Pedestrians are encouraged to be extremely diligent and watch out for passing cars and trucks.

Plan ahead before you head out and check road conditions on COtrip.org.

