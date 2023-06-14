Highway 7 closure expected to last for days in Boulder County

Rock scaling and drilling was underway Thursday to help mitigate future danger, CDOT said.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Highway 7 in Boulder County is expected to remain closed for days even though progress is being made to clear the road after a rockslide early Wednesday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the highway is closed at mile point 23 between Spruce Drive and Old St. Vrain Road. That is about four miles north of Allenspark.

The rockslide is about eight miles east of Allenspark, just past where the Peak to Peak Highway meets Highway 7.

A CDOT spokesman said the road is expected to remain closed for days.

"We had to wait for our geotechs to give the OK for crews to bring in equipment before we could even start work on clearing," said spokesperson Jared Fiel. "Some of the boulders are so big that it's going to require blasting before we can even try to move them."

Fiel said the slide was about 20 feet by 40 feet wide. Once the debris is removed, crews will assess the damage to the roadway and make a plan for repairs. Fiel said it's possible that all it will need is a repave, but it's too early to tell.

Crews were only able to clean up a lot of the smaller rocks and debris Wednesday and are working on blasting to break up the larger pieces. Rock scaling and drilling will also take place Thursday to help reduce future dangers.

⚠️UPDATE - 8 a.m. 6/15/23 - The road is still CLOSED. Maintenance crews cleaned up a lot of the smaller rocks and debris yesterday. This morning rock scaling and drilling is underway and blasting is expected soon to break up larger pieces. Closure is expected to still be days. https://t.co/YyCP2ylscs — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 15, 2023

The cause of the slide is likely from the rainy weather pattern this spring. That area has not seen as much rain as the lower Front Range metro areas, but the precipitation has still been well above average since May 10.

Fiel said Wednesday's incident was the fifth major rockslide of the year on a CDOT-maintained highway. He said most years, they don't even get one major rockslide across the whole state.

“It’s been overload. I mean, the river is definitely high," said local resident Tori Johns-Ryan. "That makes us nervous in itself.”

She said with rainy weather patterns, her first concern is for flash flooding, but rockslides are also always top of mind.

She lives right next to the slide with her husband Tyler in the Raymond area off Spruce Drive. He was stopped by the rockslide on his way to work in Longmont on Wednesday morning.

He texted her a photo of the rocks long before the road was closed down. He may have missed being involved in the rockslide by a matter of minutes.

“It’s terrifying to me," she said. "I mean, that could have been him. He could have got impaled underneath all that, and he wouldn’t have survived.”

CDOT said they maintain roadways over 35 mountain passes and have previously identified high-risk rock walls, including several on Highway 7. This spot was not one of them.

“You know, those things happen. We try to mitigate as best we can, but you can’t control for everything,” Fiel said. "Sometimes areas that don't seem to be an issue can change into something significant very quickly when unusual weather is happening. And let's face it, this has been an unusual spring."

That part of Highway 7 was just rebuilt last May after it was destroyed by flood in September 2013.

Johns-Ryan said she thought there would be more improvements to rockslide protection along the road along with all the improvements to the highway.

"I would like to see it handled in a way that makes it safe for everybody, not just the locals but all the tourists as well," she said. “So, I mean it’s the whole canyon in all honesty, it really is, that needs to be looked at. It worries me. It really does.”

Now residents who use Highway 7 on a regular basis will have to go back to using alternate routes again, like they did during the reconstruction from flood damage. Johns-Ryan said that adds about one hour to the daily commute.

> WATCH: Sky9 video shows rockslide on Highway 7