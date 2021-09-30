Interstate 25 gap project enters final year of construction

The project to widen the highway from two lanes on both sides to three lanes is entering its fourth and final year of construction.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Drivers who regularly travel on Interstate 25 between Castle Rock and Monument can know some relief is in sight for the Gap construction project.

Since the beginning of the project, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has invested 1.3 million hours to reconstruct the 18-mile stretch. The multi-million dollar project will result in shoulder widening, rebuilding bridges, new wildlife crossings and pavement resurfacing.

CDOT says 620,000 tons of asphalt have been used. To date, 75% of paving is complete. Because of the progress up until this point, drivers can expect fewer delays and closures throughout the tail end of the project. Most lane closures will happen at night.

"We’re getting closer. I guess I want to preach patience as we always say short term pain for long term gain for these kinds of construction projects," CDOT spokesperson Bob Wilson said.

The budget since the beginning has increased. Initially, CDOT estimated the project to cost $350 million dollars but had to increase it to $419 million. The project has cost $35.7 million of wages to be paid out to field employees to date.

“This is the longest construction zone in the state – 18 miles. As you can imagine, that requires a lot personnel coming in and out of the area every day. It’s also been a positive for the economy,” Wilson said.

Three of the five bridges have been completed, along with four wildlife crossings ahead of migration season during the winter.

CDOT is asking drivers to remain patient in the final year, calling the process “short-term pain for long-term gain.”

There may still be a few traffic lane shifts, but not as many as there have been previously – a little bit more smoother sailing because much of the project has been completed, but there is still work left to do,” Wilson said.

The project is on track to be completed by November 2022.