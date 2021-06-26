Mudslide closes I-70 through Glenwood Canyon

Colorado State Patrol says it was caused by debris flow from the Grizzly Creek Fire.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Interstate 70 was closed in both directions through Glenwood Canyon for hours Saturday while crews worked to clear a mudslide.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the mudslide was caused by debris flow from the Grizzly Creek Fire of 2020.

The Grizzly Creek Fire scorched more than 32,000 acres. It started on Aug. 18, 2020 and was not fully contained until four months later.

It led to evacuations and threatened Hanging Lake.

It also caused a two-week-long closure of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum.

Watch the video above for more on the Grizzly Creek Fire.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

TRAFFIC

Several major construction projects are ongoing in metro Denver currently. They include:

Central 70

The Central 70 Project will reconstruct a 10-mile stretch of I-70 between Brighton Boulevard and Chambers Road. The project will remove a 56-year-old viaduct, as well as lower the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards. A 4-acre park will be built over a portion of the lowered interstate, and one Express Lane will be added in each direction. The project is slated for completion in 2022.

> More information on the Central 70 project can be found here.

I-25 South Gap

The 18-mile South Gap Project is split into three geographic sections – north (between Plum Creek Parkway and Sky View Lane/Tomah Road), middle (between Sky View Lane/Tomah Road and Greenland Road) and south (between Greenland Road and Monument). The project will add one express lane in each direction in addition to the two general use lanes. It’s slated for completion in 2022.

> More information on the South Gap project can be found here.

C-470 Express Lanes

The C-470 Express Lanes Project is located along 12.5 miles of C-470 between I-25 and Wadsworth Boulevard. The project will add two express lanes to westbound C-470 from I-25 to Colorado Boulevard and one express lane westbound from Colorado Boulevard to Wadsworth. It also will add one express lane eastbound from Wadsworth to I-25.

> More information on the C-470 Express Lanes project can be found here.