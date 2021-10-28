Independence Pass closed for the season

The road typically opens in May of each year, and stays open as long as the weather permits.

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — Highway 82 over Independence Pass is now closed for the season, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said.

The highway between Twin Lakes and Aspen closed at 7 p.m. Monday due to a winter storm, and will remain closed through the winter.

The road typically opens in May of each year, and stays open as long as the weather permits. It has closed for the season in November for nine of the past 10 years. Last year, it closed on Nov. 13.

CDOT said it's not safe to plow the pass's steep switchbacks during the winter, and sections of the roadway are exposed to significant avalanche hazard.

The alternate route from the Denver area to Aspen is via westbound Interstate 70 to Glenwood Springs, then Highway 82 to Aspen.

Independence Pass is the highest-paved state highway in Colorado, summiting at 12,095 feet. The 32-mile stretch of highway crosses the Continental Divide over the Sawatch Range.

Colorado's two other seasonal highways, Mount Evans Road and Trail Ridge Road, are also closed for the season.