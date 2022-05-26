The highest paved Colorado state highway over Continental Divide reopens

Each year, the two-lane, 12,095-foot Independence Pass pass closes for the winter.

LAKE COUNTY, Colorado — The highest paved state highway over the Continental Divide in Colorado is opening for the season.

Independence Pass travels through 32 miles of mountainous terrain with the summit reaching an elevation of 12,095 feet. After being closed all winter, the pass should be open until sometime in October.

CDOT said that less snow on Independence Pass made the job of clearing the road easier this year than in the past.

The pass is a crucial part of summer travel in the Colorado mountains. CDOT said the pass has gotten busier as a detour with more closures on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon. CDOT is reminding the public that trucks and campers longer than 35 feet can’t go over Independence Pass — it’s just too narrow in many places and they won’t fit.

Located between Lake County and Pitkin County, the summit of Independence Pass is located 18 miles west of Twin Lakes and 19 miles east of Aspen. The pass is a Colorado Scenic and Historic Byway and is regarded as one of the most beautiful drives in the United States.

