Larimer County crash involves two semis, power pole, lengthy road closure

The Colorado State Patrol said County Road 54G in Laporte will be shut down for 10 to 12 hours.

LAPORTE, Colo. — A Larimer County road will be shut down for the next 10 to 12 hours after a crash involving two semi trucks and a power pole, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. in Laporte, which is northwest of Fort Collins, on County Road 54G just east of Rist Canyon Road.

A CSP spokesperson said a 2016 Kenworth truck and trailer hit a power pole and that Xcel Energy was on scene.

Xcel Energy was reporting a power outage in that area affecting about 550 customers. The company was estimating a time of 3:15 p.m. for restoration of service to those customers.

A CSP spokesperson said a second semi truck, a 2019 Freightliner, was also involved in the crash but didn't have information on how that second truck was involved.

There were no injuries, the spokesperson said.

County Road 54G was closed between Galway Drive and McConnell Drive, CSP said.