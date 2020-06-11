Long-term I-70 ramp closure to begin Monday in Denver

The interstate closure starts at 5:30 a.m. Nov. 9.

DENVER — The Steele Street on-ramp to westbound Interstate 70 will close Monday morning, lasting through summer 2021 as part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Central 70 Project.

The full closure will begin Monday at 5:30 a.m.

> The video above aired in September and looks at the progress so far on the Central 70 project.

As a detour, drivers traveling south on Steele Street/Vasquez Boulevard should go east on 48th Avenue to southbound Colorado Boulevard to westbound I-70.

Drivers traveling north on Steele Street/Vasquez Boulevard should get on eastbound I-70, exit at Colorado Boulevard and turn left to northbound Colorado Boulevard to westbound I-70.