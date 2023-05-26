Memorial Day travel: Where to find the cheapest gas in Denver

For those traveling this holiday, it’s important to give yourself plenty of time to get through airport security.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the summer travel season and Coloradans are hitting the road and taking to the skies.

Denver International Airport (DIA) forecasts more than 400,000 will travel through its TSA checkpoints from Thursday through Tuesday.

DIA estimates the busiest days during the Memorial Day holiday will be Thursday, Friday and Monday when an estimated 70,000 passengers move through security screening each of those days — 9.4% more than in 2022.

Most on-site parking lots at DIA are open except valet parking in both garages, a portion of the East Economy Lot, and the Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot. The new Longs Peak Shuttle Lot at 25630 E 78th Ave. is open.

DIA said passengers should give themselves plenty of extra time to get through security and should arrive inside the airport at least two hours before their boarding time.

A new AAA travel survey found that 82% of Coloradans will travel this year, with 59% planning to take a summer vacation.

Many of those will be taking a road trip this summer, starting with the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Because 84% of Coloradans plan to take a road trip, AAA Colorado recommends drivers leave early for their destination.

AAA Colorado said summer road trippers should expect congestion in mountain resort areas and near attractions, particularly on weekends and holidays.

Traditionally, gas prices peak in the spring and fluctuate through the summer.

"While most Coloradans plan to travel this year, very few have actually booked those plans," said Skyler McKinley, regional director of public affairs for AAA. "As international travel restrictions lift, economic concerns ease, and the weather warms, travel demand may exceed travel capacity - which can lead to headaches and high prices for those who wait too long to book."

🚗 PARKING UPDATE 🚗

The Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot will be closed tomorrow, May 26. Head over to our new Longs Peak Shuttle Lot at 25630 E 78th Ave. instead! Longs Peak is a CREDIT CARD only lot.



More info: https://t.co/EkTXGJL8sB. pic.twitter.com/jwbJUUSq54 — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) May 25, 2023

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Denver International Airport



9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.