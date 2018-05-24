Are you ready? It's a holiday weekend and that means DIA is busy and there are a lot of cars on the road.

More people than ever are flying out of the airport, according to a press release from Denver International Airport (DIA). The airport is expecting 183,000 people to pop in and out of DIA this weekend, and that means you should plan ahead for your trip.

Give yourself extra time. Be prepared to get annoyed with that driver in front of you that can't pick a lane. Maybe even create a playlist of your all-time favorite songs just to help you out (more on that later).

We’re expecting over 183,000 passengers today as we head into Memorial Day weekend. Arrive early and check https://t.co/3Z3KXtjdN0 for information on security screening, parking availability and more. pic.twitter.com/JMBsThRVuT — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) May 24, 2018

Tempers are going to be flaring and patience will be short -- but that's just how holidays work.

To help you out, we've put together some very helpful travel links that you can find and click on below:

FlyDenver is the website associated with DIA - it has all the info on delays, cancellations and updated parking info just in case things get SUPER busy. There will also be info on security screenings and the like.

Our 9NEWS Traffic Center is a hidden gem. If you've never used it then you've never seen our live traffic updates and information about all sorts of road work, crashes and delays (like when there's a Nuggets game letting out, it warns you about traffic in the area due to the game).

Also, don't get hosed at the pump! Here's a helpful, constantly-updated guide from Gas Buddy about gas prices around the state. Just pop in your ZIP code and find the cheapest gas! Perfect for road trips, since you can just pop in wherever you are and find the best deal.

We've put together a high-volume travel time guide for this weekend already. Check it out, memorize it, and be prepared for 5 percent more people on the roads.

Flights can get pretty busy - and expensive - around holiday times. That's why our partners at the Denver Business Journal put together a helpful list of super busy routes (including Denver to San Fransisco) for Memorial Day.

Not traveling? We've also got a thorough list of goings-on and happenings in the local area for Memorial Day. A lot are in Denver, but we don't forget our smaller towns either!

Very importantly, here's a list of "Travel Classics" on Spotify. Exactly 112 calming songs from memorable artists like Marvin Gaye, the Eagles, Wham!, The Rolling Stones and much more!

