IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — Mount Evans Scenic Byway will fully close for the colder season this coming Monday, Oct. 7.

Mount Evans Road is a 28-mile scenic byway and the highest paved road in North America. It's located about 60 miles west of Denver, about 1 mile off Interstate 70 from Exit 241.

The 5-mile segment from Summit Lake to the top of Mount Evans has been closed since Sept. 3, the day after Labor Day.

The remaining stretch of road, from Echo Lake to Summit Lake, will stay open until Monday unless bad weather forces it to close.

The byway is known for its panoramic views and wildlife.

Earlier this year, crews worked throughout May to clear snow along the highway.

Information regarding the opening and closing of seasonal roads can be found at all times at cotrip.org.

