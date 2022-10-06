8 Colorado hotels list of best resorts in the West

Condé Nast Traveler readers have put 8 Colorado resorts on its top-20 list in the West.

VAIL, Colo. — Several Colorado hotels and resorts are being honored in the next issue of "Condé Nast Traveler."

The national travel publication has named its Readers’ Choice Awards for 2022, including eight Colorado locations on its Top Mountain West Resort list.

Four Seasons Resort Vail was chosen as the top hotel in the Mountain West, according to Condé Nast readers.

Viceroy Snowmass and The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Beaver Creek made the list at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa in Beaver Creek, Gateway Canyons Resort in Gateway, Granby's C Lazy U Ranch, The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, and The Springs Resort and Spa in Pagosa Springs also made the rankings.

More than 240,000 people voted in this year’s Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards. The 2022 Readers' Choice Awards are published on the Condé Nast Traveler website and celebrated in the November issue.

"We are very honored for this recognition and grateful to everyone who has supported us," said Brian Harrier, General Manager of The Westin Riverfront.

"We have completed several major renovations at the resort this year - from upgrading our Athletic Club with amazing new TechnoGym equipment to launching a delicious new restaurant concept with Chef Richard Sandoval. The snow just started falling on the high peaks this weekend and we are getting excited for another fantastic ski season here in Colorado."

Top 20 Resorts in the Mountain West: Readers’ Choice Awards 2022

Four Seasons Resort Vail, Vail, Colo. Viceroy Snowmass, Snowmass Village, Colo. The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, Beaver Creek, Colo. Waldorf Astoria Park City, Park City, Utah The St. Regis Deer Valley, Park City, Utah Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga, Wyo. Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection, Park City, Utah Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa, Beaver Creek, Colo. Gateway Canyons Resort, Gateway, Colo. The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, Wanship, Utah. Amangani, Jackson, Wyo. C Lazy U Ranch, Granby, Colo. Amangiri, Canyon Point, Utah The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, Colo. Montage Deer Valley, Park City, Utah The Coeur d'Alene Resort, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho Triple Creek Ranch, Darby, Mont. Shore Lodge, McCall, Idaho The Springs Resort and Spa, Pagosa Springs, Colo. Under Canvas Zion, Virgin, Utah

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: How to Colorado

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.