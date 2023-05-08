New scooters hit the streets in Denver

The new scooter offers several features not included in its predecessor.

DENVER — The next generation of scooter has been launched in Denver.

Lyft has deployed its fleet of next generation scooters across the city, as well as debuted new electric service vehicles for scooter maintenance.

Lyft said the new scooter offers several features not included in its predecessor, including dual handbrakes, turn signals, a phone holder and charger.

The scooters feature a sturdier build with a more powerful motor to give riders more confidence on the road, according to Lyft.

Dual handbrakes offer riders more control, while turn signals allow riders to indicate intent to others. Lyft said the scooters also have visual cues on restrictions such as slow zones, no-parking and no-ride zones.

Other features include a new 400-watt motor with a 50-mile range battery, a new suspension system for a smoother ride, new airless tires with anti-slip tread patterns, and a larger front tire for increased stability.

Lyft said it has launched an electric service vehicle pilot in Denver.

The five-month pilot has added EV Ford Transit Connect vehicles to Lyft's Denver fleet. The vehicles will make up 20% of Lyft's vehicle fleet for bike and scooter support.

Lyft said it's committed to transitioning to 100% electric vehicles by 2030.

SUGGESTED VIDEO: Next with Kyle Clark

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.