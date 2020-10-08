Mall of America's theme park is reopening to the public after a five month closure due to coronavirus.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — After closing five months ago when coronavirus locked down Minnesota, Nickelodeon Universe at the Mall of America is reopening its doors on Monday morning.

Social distancing and extra sanitation practices will be in full force from the moment guests enter the park, as dictated by Minnesota state requirements.

Instead of having access points spread throughout MOA, only the North entrance in the Nickelodeon Shop will be open, allowing employees to better control the number of guests in the park. Previously, there hadn't been a cap on guests, but the capacity has been reduced to 250 guests at a time.

Tickets can be purchased in the Nickelodeon Shop, and cost $19.99 for a two-hour wristband that grants unlimited rides in the park. Non-riders can also purchase a wristband for $4.99.

Not all attractions are open, but those in operation promise extra space between riders and a thorough cleaning after each ride cycle.

"We evaluated each and every ride to make sure it's a safe environment. So like our Paw Patrol play area will not be open because there are too many touch points for our guests to be exchanging," said Jill Renslow with MOA. "But we do have a great mix of family rides and thrill attractions."

The following attractions are currently open:

Junior/Family Rides

Backyardigans Swing-Along

Big Rigs

Blue’s Skidoo

Carousel

Diego’s Rescue Rider

Ghost Blasters

Guppy Bubbler

Swiper’s Sweeper

Thrill Rides

Brain Surge

Fairly Odd Coaster

Pepsi Orange Streak

SpongeBob SquarePants Rock Bottom Plunge

The park is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and if the park is full when you arrive, you can wait for a place in a virtual line.