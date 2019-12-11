DENVER — Norwegian Air announced Tuesday new nonstop flights between Denver and Rome, Italy, beginning on March 31, 2020.

Rome is a brand-new destination to Denver International Airport (DIA) and it will be Denver’s first-ever and only nonstop service to Italy.

“These new flights mean new jobs and greater economic opportunities for Denver residents,” said Mayor Michael B. Hancock. “This nonstop connection to Italy further solidifies Denver’s strong position in the global economy as both a business and tourism hub. Lonely Planet just named Denver as one of their top 10 places to visit in 2020.”

Rome had been the third-largest unserved market in Europe for DIA, behind only Amsterdam and Dublin.

The new service will initially operate twice weekly and will increase to three times per week in the peak travel period of late April 2020 through early October.

The nonstop flight is approximately 11 hours each way and will operate using a two-class 344-seat Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, according to DIA.

“The U.S. is now our largest and most important source market and we will continue to invest in expanding our network to offer more nonstop service to highly sought-after European destinations,” said Norwegian Senior Vice President of Commercial Matthew Wood. “As we know we’re becoming a beloved brand in America, we want to consistently strive to provide the best quality of service coupled with unbeatable fares. Rome is a great addition to our growing presence in Denver and we look forward to welcoming new and existing travelers onboard next summer.”

With the addition of the flights to Rome, DIA will be served by 23 airlines, including 11 foreign-flag carriers.

