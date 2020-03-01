DENVER — Work is underway at Denver International Airport (DIA) to let people sit outside the concourses while waiting for their flights.

Emily Williams, a spokesperson for DIA, said new outdoor spaces are being added to the end of each of the concourses.

All three concourses — A, B and C — will each get one outdoor patio. The patio on concourse C will be on the east side, while the others will be on the west side.

The first outdoor patio will be finished by the end of 2020 while the others will be completed by the end of 2021.

Williams said each will have views of the mountains or prairies, a pet relief area and fire pits.

The patios are part of DIA's gate expansion project, Williams said, which will add 39 new gates, an increase in gate capacity by 30%. New gates will be added on all three concourses to allow airlines an opportunity to grow and for DIA to accommodate new airlines, including international carriers.

Here's the breakdown of the location of the 39 gates:

A-West - 12 gates

B-West – 4 gates

B-East – 7 narrow-body gates

C- East – 16 gates

