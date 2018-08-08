In all, well over 100 flights had trouble arriving or leaving Denver International Airport Tuesday night due to poor weather, the airport told 9NEWS.

A spokesperson for DIA said that eight Southwest departures were canceled and one Frontier arrival from Atlanta was canceled as well.

United had 48 departures and 31 arrivals delayed; Southwest had 41 departures and 42 arrivals delayed; and Frontier had two departures and 15 arrivals delayed, an airport spokesperson said.

Phillip Lucas with DIA said the airport wasn't aware of any planes damaged by the hail that hit around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Some airlines have been recently doing routine inspections and pulling their planes from service.

Delayed flights are still causing headaches for travelers, especially for those heading to the East Coast as a storm system there is also causing headaches.

A reporter from 9NEWS' sister-station KHOU in Houston was headed to DIA when his flight had to be sent to Albuquerque, New Mexico instead.

We’ve been circling Denver International Airport for over an hour! Massive hail storm sitting. Right over the runways. My luck stinks. Diverting to Albuquerque. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/UQdHDtyXW6 — Blake Mathews (@KHOUBlake11) August 8, 2018

