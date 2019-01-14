DENVER — Because of an accident at the Holly Crossing A Line station, the A Line train will not be able to go directly from Union Station to Denver Intentional Airport for some time Monday.

According to the Regional Transportation District, a non-RTD vehicle crashed into the crossing arms there. The Denver Police Department said that North Holly Street is closed in both directions at Smith Road while RTD works to repair the crossing arms.

A Line service between DUS and the Central Park Station has been interrupted due to the crash and is instead being provided by buses, RTD officials said in a rider alert.

Below is the alert information provided by RTD:

"Eastbound: Service from DUS to Central Park Station provided by buses. Service form Central Park Station to Denver Airport Station provided by A Line Trains. Trains are departing Central Park Station at 13 and 43 minutes past the hour.

Westbound: Service from Denver Airport Station to Central Park Station provided by A Line trains. Trains are departing Denver Airport station at 27 and 57 minutes past the hour. Service from Central Park Station to DUS provided by buses."

9NEWS will update this story as soon when RTD reopens the A Line completely.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS