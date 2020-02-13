FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Wednesday night.

A woman was crossing the road in a crosswalk near Howes and Mulberry streets just after 6 p.m. when she was hit, police said. The driver fled after hitting the woman.

The woman was brought to the hospital was serious injuries, police said.

The vehicle is described as a red or maroon vehicle that may be a newer model Honda CRV with dark tinted windows. Police said it may have front passenger side damage.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a Medina Alert for the vehicle.

If you see the vehicle, you are asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with any other information on this case is asked to call the Fort Collins Police Officer Ken Koski at 970-416-2229.

