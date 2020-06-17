Independent committee formed to recommend changes to RTD

An independent committee will analyze RTD and explore solutions to the transportation agency's problems.

DENVER — A newly-appointed 11-person independent committee will spend more than a year analyzing the Regional Transportation District (RTD) and then giving the agency’s elected board of directors recommendations for improving its service.

The commitee was announced during a news conference Wednesday afternoon by Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado), State Sen. Faith Winter (D-Adams County), Rep. Matt Gray (D-Broomfield) and RTD Board Chair Angie-Rivera-Malpiede.

“I voted for FasTracks in 2004, and I was excited by 2017 we’d be able to take the light rail from Denver to Boulder,” Polis said.

That project is now decades behind schedule – and it’s just one of numerous RTD troubles that’s made the news in recent years. Those include a driver shortage and service cuts that have been exacerbated by a budget shortfall from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The independent committee will be tasked with looking over RTD’s financials, analyzing its leadership structure, how the agency is serving people with disabilities and those in low-income areas, and the long-range financial stability of the agency.

With that being said, the committee’s findings are just recommendations, and RTD’s 15-person elected board can ultimately decide to ignore them. Winters said if that happens, the reasons why have to be transparent.

“We aren’t forcing RTD’s hand on anything but we are making all the recommendations incredibly public, and if they choose not to take a recommendation that will be incredibly public as well,” she said.

“We all want RTD to succeed,” Rivera said.

And as for the train to Boulder? Polis said that still has to happen because voters mandated it by approving FasTracks in 2004.

“The schedule for all of RTD’s promises can hopefully be updated, and we can help the riders that need it to the most,” Polis said. “There is a lot of frustration for taxpayers who are paying for something that isn’t just one or two years late, it’s decades late.”