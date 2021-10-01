Maintenance will impact A Line service on Saturday

Bus shuttles will run between some stations so travelers are urged to allow extra time, RTD said.

DENVER — Travelers headed to the airport on Saturday by the University of Colorado A Line should expect delays as the Regional Transportation District (RTD) performs necessary maintenance.

That work will impact commuter rail service on the line between the 40th Avenue and Airport Boulevard station (Gateway Park) and Denver Airport stations on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Bus shuttles will serve the line between impacted stations.

At each of the affected stations, customers can board bus shuttles at the following locations:

40th Ave & Airport Blvd (Gateway Park Station): Gate A

61st & Peña Station: next to the platform

Denver Airport Station: Gate 7

The University of Colorado A Line will continue to operate normally between Union Station and 40th Ave & Airport Blvd (Gateway Park Station) during the work.

Customers should anticipate delays and are encouraged to explore alternate routes if their trips are impacted by the rail closure. Regular service will resume Sunday, Oct. 3.

Per federal mandate, a mask is required while riding on or waiting for RTD vehicles, including while outside on agency property.

Check the RTD website before you travel for schedules and to plan your trip. Customers can also sign up for Rider Alerts for specific route information or call RTD's Customer Care at 303-299-6000. Call 303-299-6089 for the speech and hearing impaired.

