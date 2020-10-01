DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) has announced five finalists for replacing current general manager and CEO Dave Genova when he retires later this month.

Genova announced his retirement in November after nearly 26 years with the public transportation agency. The board said they chose five candidates to take over for Genova from a pool of more than 40 applicants.

Three of the finalists are external candidates and two are internal candidates.

The first candidate is Paul Ballard, the former president and CEO of Trinity Metro in Fort Worth, Texas. He’s previously served as general manager, CEO or president of public and private-sector systems, according to RTD.

Amy Ford, the current director of the Intelligent Transportation Society of America’s Mobility on Demand Alliance, is the second candidate. According to RTD, Ford previously worked for the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) where she was chief of advanced mobility and the executive lead for the RoadX program.

RTD’s current chief operations officer (COO) Michael Ford is the third finalist for the position. He holds threes decades of public and private transit experience in multiple states, RTD said.

The fourth finalist in the running is Mike Meader, RTD’s chief safety and security officer. He’s been with RTD since August 2016 and, according to RTD, boasts more than 30 years of management experience.

The final candidate is Jackie Millet, the current mayor of Lone Tree. She also served eight years as a city council member and mayor pro tempore.

Whoever is chosen will serve an interim general manager and CEO while the search for a permanent replacement continues. RTD can make an offer to the selected finalist as early as two weeks from Thursday on Jan. 23.

During the waiting period, the public can provide comments to the RTD Board by contacting their RTD Board member or the RTD Board Office at this link.

