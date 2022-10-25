RTD discontinues bus shuttle service for R Line

The R Line light rail train has not operated between the Florida and 13th Avenue stations since a derailment in September.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AURORA, Colo. — Bus service between the Florida and 13th Avenue light rail stations in Aurora will be discontinued Sunday, Oct. 30.

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) has operated bus shuttles between the two stations since a light rail R Line train derailment on Sept. 21.

The R line remains suspended between the Florida and 13th Avenue stations, RTD said, and no R Line light rail service or bus shuttle service will be available at the Aurora Metro Center or 2nd Avenue Abilene stations.

RTD cited a lack of staffing as the reason for ending R Line bus service.

The R Line train derailed Sept. 21 at the intersection of Exposition Avenue and Sable Boulevard at about 3:45 p.m.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said paramedics checked out 24 people riding on the train, including three people who were taken to the hospital.

A police camera at the intersection captured the moment the train derailed as it was coming around a curve. Watch it here.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it is gathering information about the derailment.

RTD said it is working to investigate the derailment and make repairs.

This is the second derailment at this intersection in the past four years. A woman was ejected when another R Line train derailed there during a snowstorm in 2019. Several other people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after that derailment.

From January 2019: Woman ejected from train after it derails in Aurora during early morning snowstorm

R Line derailment in Aurora 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.