DENVER —

There’s now a third app where people can buy tickets to ride Regional Transportation District (RTD) buses and trains.

The agency announced its partnership with the Transit app Monday morning. This third-party service includes real time trip-planning services for cities across the country, but until recently, did not include the ability to actually buy tickets for public transportation.

Denver is the third place where Transit has launched this service, behind Ontatrio, Canada, and a transportation contorium in Ohio, according to a news release from RTD.

To promote this new option in the Mile High City, Transit is giving the first 1,000 RTD users who buy local or regional 3-hour passes between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday a free ticket in their wallet by 3 p.m.

Riders have been able to buy RTD tickets via the agency’s own mobile app since 2017. RTD also started allowing people to buy tickets via the Uber app earlier this year.



